Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.1% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Apple by 13.3% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 6,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.9% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.32. 9,403,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,272,828. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $229.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average of $202.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,038.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

