Arden Trust Co Grows Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

