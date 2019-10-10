Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,362 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.72. 5,581,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,093,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average is $202.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

