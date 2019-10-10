Arden Trust Co Sells 9,448 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,711.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,740 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $96,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,788,000 after purchasing an additional 818,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. 8,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

