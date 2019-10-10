Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $41.42 Million Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 658,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,422,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of CVS Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

