Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 452,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,610,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $8,690,137.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,704 shares of company stock valued at $20,068,465. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.96. 13,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,613. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

