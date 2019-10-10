Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of ARTNA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 5,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,247. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $341.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Artesian Resources by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

