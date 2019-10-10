Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Releases Earnings Results

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%.

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.81.

Arts-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

