Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,515. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 69.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

