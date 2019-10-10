ATBCoin (ATB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $37,978.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $37,346.00 and $37,978.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,562.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.76 or 0.02699964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00609843 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019938 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000570 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

