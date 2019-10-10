Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 10.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price was down 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 5,379,013 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 648% from the average daily volume of 719,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

The stock has a market cap of $396.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 13,231.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 700,333 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 381,192 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

