Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.03

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.03 and last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 6584552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.