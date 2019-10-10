Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Baidu by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 470,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Investure LLC grew its position in Baidu by 30.3% in the first quarter. Investure LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $99.90. 3,163,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,975. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $206.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

