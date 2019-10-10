Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $27.76, approximately 692,209 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 585,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

BMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $465.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

