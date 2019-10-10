Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 19,326,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,459,375. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

