Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,712,000 after buying an additional 145,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

