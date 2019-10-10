Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $69.35, approximately 80 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) by 391.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

