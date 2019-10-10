Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 246.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,006 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,937,000 after acquiring an additional 895,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,323,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Baxter International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Baxter International by 43.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.67. The stock had a trading volume of 192,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.