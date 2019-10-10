Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Bayshore Petroleum Corp (CVE:BSH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Bayshore Petroleum shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

About Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an oil and gas technology company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops related energy technology applications primarily bitumen and heavy oil upgrading to light oil. The company holds interests in the Bigstone property and the Kaybob property located in central Alberta.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bayshore Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayshore Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.