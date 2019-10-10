Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $75,778.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $75,778.00 and $288.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00640446 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026943 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003954 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000424 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 203.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,453,273 coins and its circulating supply is 10,147,634 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

