Beaxy (BXY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,469.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $836,857.00 and $14,469.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00039988 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.25 or 0.06301676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,163,037 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

