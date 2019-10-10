Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,324.8% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 31,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 24,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 537,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 75,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. 1,597,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

