Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,745. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

