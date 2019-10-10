Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,380,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.74.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

