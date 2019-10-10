Bezant (BZNT) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Fatbtc. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $209,238.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01034695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,884,500 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

