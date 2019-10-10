BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,887. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in BHP Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.