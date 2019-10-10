bitCNY Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $205.24 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00204702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01034168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 50,988,200 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

