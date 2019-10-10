BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.72

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.73. BK CHINA LTD/ADR shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 16,067 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

