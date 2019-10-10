BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

