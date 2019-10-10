BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.93

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $15.83. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYJ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 147.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 538,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 320,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

