Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 9.8%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.37, approximately 3,628,595 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 1,622,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $376.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 539.17% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 86,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $294,364.84. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $189,207.26. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 25,032.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 302,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 470,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

