BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NASDAQ:BMLP) Trading 3.3% Higher

BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NASDAQ:BMLP) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.34, 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.