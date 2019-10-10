Bogart Wealth LLC Has $436,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,449,339,000 after buying an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.70. 7,623,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,114,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $424.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

