Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,010.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,451,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $275,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,714. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.76. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $161.82 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

