Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

AAPL stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,938,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,272,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $229.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

