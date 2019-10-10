Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 591000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40.

Briacell Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Briacell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briacell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.