Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 270,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 37,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $4,772,975.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $3,189,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

NYSE:BR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $123.48. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.