Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce sales of $250.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.20 million and the highest is $258.80 million. Alkermes posted sales of $248.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 88,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -260.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $17,585,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 133,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 29.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,071,000 after buying an additional 655,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alkermes by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alkermes by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Alkermes by 24.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

