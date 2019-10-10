Brokerages Anticipate KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. KLX Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. KLX Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.03. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

In related news, CEO Amin J. Khoury acquired 100,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Floyd acquired 12,455 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $114,586.00. Insiders have purchased 226,276 shares of company stock worth $2,642,603 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $1,849,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 182.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

