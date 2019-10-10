Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $108.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

RS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after acquiring an additional 501,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 839.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 438,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,908,000 after buying an additional 398,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,816,000 after buying an additional 266,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 105.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 465,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

