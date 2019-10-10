Brokerages Anticipate Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will announce sales of $136.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.10 million to $136.30 million. Washington Federal reported sales of $131.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year sales of $539.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.50 million to $543.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $555.70 million, with estimates ranging from $548.70 million to $562.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of WAFD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

