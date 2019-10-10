Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 79,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 373,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 473,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,084,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

AAOI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 325,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $201.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

