Brokerages Expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2019

Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.70. National Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIZZ. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of FIZZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,567. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Beverage by 28,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Earnings History and Estimates for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

