Brokerages Expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.70. National Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIZZ. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of FIZZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,567. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Beverage by 28,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

