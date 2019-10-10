Brokerages Expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.63 Million

Analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report $119.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $120.00 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $115.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $467.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.50 million to $470.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $514.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 6.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 9.3% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 126.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRLB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.74. 66,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,638. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

