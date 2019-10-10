Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 346.44

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 346 ($4.52).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DLG traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 275.40 ($3.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.88. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.