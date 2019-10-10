Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $78.26 million and approximately $6,003.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Poloniex and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00654022 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003948 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002146 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002107 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Crex24, TradeOgre, OKEx, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, HitBTC, Coindeal and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

