CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. 120,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,192. CAI International has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.16). CAI International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAI International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter worth $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter worth $226,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter worth $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 21.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

