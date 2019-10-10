Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $111.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,138. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $114.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,424,000 after acquiring an additional 79,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

