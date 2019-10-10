Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading Down 1.5%

Canada Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 8,091 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 144,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

About Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and cobalt deposits. It focuses on exploring and developing the Castle mine near Gowganda; and the Beaver and Violet mines near Cobalt.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.