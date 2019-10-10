CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bloom Burton cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CannTrust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.69.

Get CannTrust alerts:

NYSE CTST traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$0.90. 4,658,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,413. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of $141.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,447,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CannTrust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of CannTrust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 532,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.